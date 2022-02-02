5 more Covid deaths; 276 new cases recorded

Five more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 1,176.

SEX                 AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status
Female 41 Demerara-Mahaica January 31 Unknown
Female 86 Demerara-Mahaica February 01 Unknown
Female 63 Demerara-Mahaica February 01 Partially Vaccinated
Female 80 Demerara-Mahaica January 31 Unvaccinated
Male 81 Demerara-Mahaica February 01 Unknown

 

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 276 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 60,385.

There are 12 persons in the ICU, 184 in institutional isolation, 8,399 in home isolation, and 17 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 50,614.

