5 more Covid deaths; 276 new cases recorded

Five more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 1,176.
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Vaccination Status
|Female
|41
|Demerara-Mahaica
|January 31
|Unknown
|Female
|86
|Demerara-Mahaica
|February 01
|Unknown
|Female
|63
|Demerara-Mahaica
|February 01
|Partially Vaccinated
|Female
|80
|Demerara-Mahaica
|January 31
|Unvaccinated
|Male
|81
|Demerara-Mahaica
|February 01
|Unknown
Meanwhile, the country also recorded 276 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 60,385.
There are 12 persons in the ICU, 184 in institutional isolation, 8,399 in home isolation, and 17 in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 50,614.