5 more Covid deaths; 276 new cases recorded

Five more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 1,176.

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Female 41 Demerara-Mahaica January 31 Unknown Female 86 Demerara-Mahaica February 01 Unknown Female 63 Demerara-Mahaica February 01 Partially Vaccinated Female 80 Demerara-Mahaica January 31 Unvaccinated Male 81 Demerara-Mahaica February 01 Unknown

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 276 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 60,385.

There are 12 persons in the ICU, 184 in institutional isolation, 8,399 in home isolation, and 17 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 50,614.