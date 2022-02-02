Children, aged 2 & 8, injured in horrific Mahaica accident

Two children, aged 2 and 8, were injured in the horrific four-vehicle collision which occurred at around 11:00h today along the Mahaica Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

They were the occupants of motorcar PAB 8222 (a blue fielder wagon) driven by their father, 29-year-old Derick Dickson of Charlotte Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice. Also in that car was his wife, 32-year-old Okesi Lynch. The husband and wife are also injured.

The accident claimed the lives of two young adults – 21-year-old Christopher Bhagwandat of Mon Repos, ECD and his girlfriend, 16-year-old Sheereda Persaud of Bath, West Coast Berbice (WCB). Bhagwandat was the driver of motorcar PNN 8852 with Persaud as the lone passenger.

Reports are that traffic ranks were conducting duties along the Mahaicony, ECD Public Road when motorcar PNN 8852 was signalled to stop. In an official statement on the incident, police said the vehicle pulled to the left and as the traffic rank approach on foot, the motorcar drove away “at a fast rate of speed”.

As such, the traffic ranks immediately informed a passing anti-crime patrol in Force vehicle PAB 3143 which had three occupants, including the driver. They began to pursue motorcar PNN 8852.

Police said as the Force vehicle was pursuing motorcar PNN 8852 on the Mahaica Bridge, “the driver pulled right and collided with the Force vehicle, which collided with the bridge rail and both the Force vehicle and PNN 8852 collided with motor canter GJJ 9151…”

The canter was driven by 46-year-old Omesh Persaud of Leguan who escaped with minor injuries.

Meanwhile, motorcar PAB 8222 – which was at the rear of the canter – also became part of the collision.

With the exception of the canter driver, all the other persons were rushed to the Mahaicony Hospital where Bhagwandat and Persaud were pronounced dead.

Some of the injured persons were transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.