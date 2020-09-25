Unlicensed driver gets bail on causing death charge

An unlicensed driver was on Thursday arraigned for the death of 68-year-old Deonarine Lalchand, who was killed while riding his bicycle along the Wash Clothes Public Road, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The accused, 25-year-old Chait Balkarran of Woodley Park, West Coast Berbice (WCB), was slapped with several other charges, including driving without a valid driver’s licence, breach of insurance, failure to stop after accident and failure to render assistance to an injured person.

With respect to the causing death by dangerous driving charge, he was granted bail in the sum of $400,000 after he pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him by Magistrate Melissa Mittleholzer when he appeared at the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court.

With respect to being an unlicensed driver, Balkarran was placed on $10,000 bail; for breach of insurance, self-bail; for failure to stop after the accident, $20,000 bail and for failure to render assistance, $20,000 bail. He pleaded not guilty to all the other charges.

It was reported that on the day in question about 08:05h, the pensioner, who was riding a pedal cycle, was struck down by a vehicle bearing registration number GMM 9448, driven by Balkarran.

Police stated that the vehicle was proceeding along the roadway when the pedal cyclist who was riding in the same direction suddenly swerved to avoid a pool of water and came into the path of the truck.

The driver reportedly attempted to avoid a collision, but the left rear wheel collided with the pedal cyclist. As a result, the elderly man fell to the roadway and was run over.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, Balkarran was instructed to lodge his passport and make his next court appearance on October 19, 2020.