ECD man dies days after accident at Rockstone

After battling for his life for more than week, 56-year-old Alwyn John has succumbed to injuries he received in an accident along the Rockstone Trail.

John, of Old Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was admitted to the hospital in an unconscious state with lacerations to his body and head. He died at around 16:00hrs on September 24 at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Reports indicate that John and another person, Olinda Solomon, a businesswoman of Mahdia, were in a pickup truck.

John was driving the vehicle when he lost control while negotiating a turn. As a result, the vehicle toppled several times before coming to a halt.

They were both rushed to the Linden Hospital

Complex, where they were both admitted.

However, due to the severity of John’s condition, he was transferred to the GPHC to receive further medical attention.

John was a former employee of Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs.