57-Y-O man crushed to death by tree

A 57-year-old man of Siparuta, Region Six is now dead after a tree fell upon him.

The incident occurred on Thursday at Siparuta, Corentyne River, Region Six.

Alphonso Linard, a logger, and Sandyford Hermon were working together when at around 10:00hrs, a tree fell upon on the 57-year-old man.

INews understands that a branch punctured his skull.

Police were summoned and the motionless body of Linard was taken by boat to the Skeldon Hospital.

He arrived at the hospital some six hours later, where he was pronounced dead.