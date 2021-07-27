Uitvlugt man killed in accident was preparing for son’s wedding in two weeks

Fifty-four-year-old Kenneth Smith, who was killed in an accident on Saturday afternoon when a speeding driver lost control of his vehicle, was in the process of preparing for his son’s wedding in two weeks.

Smith was a father of two and described as a loving and caring person.

At the time of the accident, Smith and another man were standing in a yard when a University of Guyana (UG) student lost control of his motorcar, slammed into a pickup truck, and then crashed into a fence.

Reports indicate that a motor pickup was driving along the De Willem Public Road in a line of traffic when the driver he indicated that he was making a turn into Harry Kissoon Street.

In the process of doing so, the speeding driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with the motor pickup before crashing into a fence and eventually colliding with the two men who were standing in the yard.

As a result of the collision, both men sustained injuries about their bodies. They were picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where both of them were attended to.

Smith, however, succumbed while receiving treatment and Sursen was referred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was admitted with a fractured left ankle and other injuries about his body.

Smith’s wife, Sharada Lall is demanding that justice be served. She recalled speaking to her husband just a few minutes before his life was taken from him.

“Me and he was sitting there in the afternoon, and he told me that he going and by he lottery… he said he coming just now, he coming back now. We ordered two sheep and so the person was bringing the sheep and he tell me that the person taking too long…less than ten minutes I get message, that a car hit him down,” the woman recalled.

She said her husband had more life to live.

“I know that my husband time didn’t reach. I am telling you through my heart and soul, he will live within me, all the day of my life. It is really, really hard to face this…,” she lamented.

“Sometimes he come home from work and I don’t wake up yet. He would put on the pot and do [he] thing. For thirty years, he would never, never wake me up.”

According to the woman, their son was slated to get married in two weeks and her husband was looking forward to the big event.

“He was preparing for his son’s wedding two weeks from now. He always talked about his son’s wedding. He was preparing, he was cleaning, he was doing everything.”

“I need justice, I want justice to prevail. I don’t want anything; I don’t want sympathy from nobody. My husband is already gone. I don’t want no body to come and do nothing, I don’t want nobody money, I am not in need of anything because this nonsense needs to be stopped, because they are killing innocent lives on the road…” the woman expressed.