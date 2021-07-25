1 killed, 1 injured after UG student loses control of car

One man is dead while another is injured after a University of Guyana (UG) student lost control of the car, he was driving at De Willem Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was on Saturday evening.

The dead man has been identified as Kenneth Smith, 54, of Ocean View Uitvlugt, WCD while the injured man is 43-year-old Rampaul Sursen, a carpenter of Tuschen New Scheme East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Based on reports received on the day in question at about 17:45h, motor pickup bearing registration number GPP 8150 driven by 39-year-old Sahadeo Singh of Hydronie, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was driving along the De Willem Public Road in a line of traffic when the driver alleged that he indicated that he was making a turn into Harry Kisoon Street.

In the process of doing so, the UG student who was driving PZZ 9052 lost control of his vehicle and collided with the motor pickup before crashing into a fence and eventually colliding with the two men who were standing in the yard.

As a result of the collision, both men sustained injuries about their bodies. They were picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where both of them were attended to.

Smith however, succumbed while receiving treatment and Sursen was referred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was admitted with a fractured left ankle and other injuries about his body.

The UG student, Tyree Li-A-Ping of Public Road, Hague, WCD was arrested. A breathalyzer test was conducted on both drivers but there were no traces of alcohol in their systems.

The body of the dead man is at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting post mortem. Investigation ongoing.