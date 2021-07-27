Unvaccinated Giftland workers required to submit negative Covid PCR tests every week

Full statement from Giftland OfficeMax

Giftland’s COVID-19 Efforts to Protect Workers & Patrons

It has become a worldwide known fact that 99.5% of all persons in hospitals and dying from the dreaded Covid Viruses are unvaccinated, in an effort to protect our employees and patrons and create a safe work and shopping environment, Giftland OfficeMax is announcing that all unvaccinated staff will be required to submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test at the beginning of every workweek to commence duties.

It is critical that all people in the workforce get vaccinated against COVID-19 because of highly contagious variants, a significant number of unvaccinated people increased COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are once again rising throughout Guyana.

In a recent article, the Private Sector Commission (PSC) observed the rise and stated that they are “Ready and willing to support all and any action taken by our government that will serve to protect our population from the surge of the pandemic.” – Factoring the persons who wish to not take the vaccine but “must be prepared to face the consequences.” This is also being expounded by all major health and Government organizations around the world.

This is the logical fulfillment of the ethical commitment of all workers to put patrons as well as their colleagues first and take all steps necessary to ensure their health and well-being are secured.

Existing COVID-19 vaccine mandates have proven effective. As the health care community leads the way in procuring vaccines for our country, we hope all other employers across the country will implement effective policies to encourage vaccination. The health and safety of workers, families, communities and the nation depends on it.