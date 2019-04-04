UG Fete featuring Shenseea set for May

Jamaica’s top female dancehall artiste, Shenseea is set to be the headlining act when the Guyana Carnival in collaboration with PACE and the University of Guyana Student Society (UGSS) host UG Fete, a new addition to the Guyana Carnival list of activities for 2019.

A venue for the Tuesday, May 21 show is yet to be confirmed but plans are moving apace for the hosting of the event

The dancehall artiste will arrive in Guyana a few days prior to the event and will participate in a ‘meet and greet’ activity on May 20.

In addition to the Jamaican dancehall queen, Guyana’s own, Tamika Marshall will be sharing the stage. According to the Carnival Committee, other local artistes will be added to the cast which will give the public and more so, the student of the tertiary institution a show to remember.

Both Shenseea and Marshall have several hits under their belts and without a doubt, they will put up a show to ensure their fans are properly entertained.

Tickets for the show cost $3000 for general admission and $10,000 for the Stage Front experience.

However, students of the UG will pay $2500 for general admission and $8000 for stage front. Those student will have to purchase their tickets at the University of Guyana prior to the show. For the public, tickets will be available at the Guyana Carnival Box Office at Hits and Jams Entertainment, Lance Gibbs Street, Queenstown, Georgetown.

Part of the proceedings will be donated to the University of Guyana to undertake any ongoing project.