Sophia men remanded for robbing Traffic Cop

Two men were Thursday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for allegedly robbing a traffic officer.

Yullacie Price, 24, and Shaheed Hollingsworth, 19, both of Sophia, pleaded not guilty to the joint charge, which stated they robbed Orlando Peraud of a cellular phone valued $50,000 and $3,000 in cash.

Price, a vendor, and Hollingsworth, an unemployed man, on March 31, at Longden Street, Georgetown, robbed the traffic rank while he was walking.

Reports are that the two men choked him, during which time he lost consciousness. They then took his belongings and made good their escape. The matter was reported to the Brickdam Police Station and the men were arrested.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield objected to bail on the grounds that the victim positively identified the perpetrators. The prosecutor’s submission was upheld; both Price and Hollingsworth was remanded to prison.

The case will continue on April 12.