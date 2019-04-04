GuyOil conducts fire drill exercise at Providence

The Guyana Oil Company (GuyOil) earlier today conducted a fire drill at its Providence, East Bank Demerara, location.

This is the first fire drill exercise the company hosted after two years, and it is geared at testing the responses of stakeholders to emergency situations.

Dozens of policemen and firemen were at the scene this morning.

Inews was told that this activity had been planned by the management team of GuyOil so that the reaction and behaviours of all those on site could be gauged, so that in the case of an emergency or fire, an idea of what is to be expected could have been concluded.

Also, GuyOil was also monitoring the response time of both the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Fire Service.