UG bags 20 medals at University Games in Colombia

The University Games held in Colombia from May 20-26 have seen the University of Guyana contingent winning a total of 20 medals across several disciplines.

Eleven medals were won by the eight-member athletics team, while nine were won by the Chess contingent.

Speaking with INews, Head of the University of Guyana Sports Department, Sports organiser Lavern Fraser, said: “The performance of the students, in my opinion, was exceptional, since the weather condition of the competition was totally of a different kind. It’s cold here to the extent (that) most of us brought mittens for our hands.

“I want to thank the students themselves, who took the time needed to prepare to ensure an excellent display of how much can be done with little; and (I want to thank the) coach, Mr Mark Scott, for his time and effort. However, in terms of preparation, I do believe that, come next year, we should be present in whatever country is hosting the games at least seven days before.”

According to Fraser, of the students who participated in the track and field events, Ruth Sanmoogan and Leoni Adams won gold in the long jump and triple-jump events respectively. Sanmoogan also earned silver and bronze medals respectively in the 200M and 100M events, while Adams also earned bronze in the long-jump event. Moreover, Jevina Sampson and Delina Clarke each earned a silver medal, respectively in the 4x200M and 4x100M relays.

The male athletes Kevin Paul, Noelex Holder, Jovon Johnson and Shimar Velloza won silver in the 4x400M and bronze in the 4x100M relays. Kevin Paul also earned silver in the 400M race, while Holder earned bronze in the 200M race.

Fraser went on to state that the UG 5-person squad of chess players: Davion Mars, Andre Jagnandan, Triston Carter, Sidney Nelson and Anicia Patterson, was quite exceptional in managing to secure third place at the end of their matches.