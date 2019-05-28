115 cops authorised to use breathalysers

A total of 115 Police officers were recently authorised to use breath analysing instruments, otherwise known as breathalysers – devices used for estimating blood alcohol content.

Inews understands that only authorised officers are allowed to conduct these tests on civilians who are suspected to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

The names of these cops were published in the Official Gazette on May 25, 2019, and Traffic Chief Linden Isles is among them.

The Gazette states, “In exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Section 39C (10) of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Amendment) Act, Chapter 51:02 of the Laws of Guyana, the Honourable Vice President and Minister of Public Security has authorised the following officers and ranks of the Guyana Police Force as analysts to operate breath analysing instruments.”

Persons can be charged for drunk driving if, when tested, their blood alcohol content is found to exceed the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, and their blood alcohol concentration exceeds 80 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.