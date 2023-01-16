Two cops nabbed with marijuana, cocaine & ammo at roadblock

At about 02:30h this morning, a party of Police ranks from Regional Division 4 ‘C’ were conducting a roadblock on the Cove and John Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) when they intercepted two police constables in possession of a quantity of narcotics as well as ammunition. Reports are that the officers at the roadblock stopped a sliver grey Premio motorcar #PAB with three male occupants – the 32-year-old driver, a mason of Vigilance along with Police Constable Albert Beresford, stationed at the Clonbrook Police Outpost, and Police Constable Julius Cambridge, stationed at the Cane Grove Police Station. The men were observed acting suspiciously, and a search was conducted on their person as well as the motorcar in their presence.

During the search, a grey and black travelling bag was found. Inside the bag were two parcels and a container with leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis (marijuana).

In addition, another container inside the bag contained several parcels of rocklike substances that appeared to be cocaine. The items were shown to the suspects, who were told of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Cove and John Police Station along with the suspected cannabis and cocaine.

The suspected cocaine was weighed and amounted to 170 grams, while suspected cannabis weighed 9430 grams.

A further search carried out in the motor car resulted in the discovery of two .38, two .40 and 11 9mm rounds of ammunition. All the exhibits are lodged at the Cove and John Police station. The suspects are currently in custody as investigations continue.