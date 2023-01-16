18-Y-O porter fatally stabbed at Baramita; suspect arrested

A teenager was stabbed to death in the wee hours of today at Baramita, North West District (N.W.D) in Region One (Barima-Waini).

Dead is 18-year-old Ryan Henry, a Porter of Log Hill, Baramita, North West District.

The police said that Officials of the Baramita Health Centre reported that Henry was taken to the facility sometime around 03:15hrs today by public-spirited persons after he was observed with a stab wound in his abdomen area.

The 18-year-old received treatment but succumbed to his injury at about 06:25hrs.

Investigations carried out by the ranks of the Baramita Police Station have resulted in the apprehension of the primary suspect, who is in custody.

Further investigations are ongoing.