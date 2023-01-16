Wanted prisoner who escaped from police van turns self in

Prison escapee, Shamar Singh, who along with another prisoner fled after kicking open the door of a police van that was transporting them on Friday, has turned himself into Police custody.

Singh, a 22-year-old resident of Hague, West Coast Demerara, was handed over to ranks at the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station in Regional Division #3 at about 10:45h this morning by his mother.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the woman told investigators that her son made contact with her via cellphone and asked her to collect him at GPL in the vicinity of the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling, WCD since he wanted to turn himself in.

As a result, the woman said related that she went and picked up Singh and took him to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station and handed him over to the police.

Singh, who is already before the courts for the offences of Simple Larceny and Possession of Narcotics, was then rearrested and is currently in Police custody. He expected to be face another charge of Escaping from Lawful Custody.

The second escapee, 28-year-old Ryan Wilson called ‘Pepsi’ of Lot 69 Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) who was charged with indecent assault, is still on the run.

At about 16:15hrs on Friday, the two prisoners kicked open the door of the prison van while the vehicle was on the eastern end of the Demerara Harbour Bridge, en route to the Lusignan Prison on the East Coast of Demerara.