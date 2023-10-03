Trio get $500k bail each for $40M robbery at Berbice RDC

Three persons were today charged in relation to the armed robbery committed at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) office in New Amsterdam, Berbice, on September 13, 2023.

Charged are O’Neil Lampkin, a 32-year-old construction worker of Sheet Anchor Village, East Canje Berbice; Damion Morgan, a 25-year-old of Fort Ordinance, East Canje Berbice; and Shkeel Grant, a 27-year-old businessman of Asylum Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

The three accused appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Faye McGusty, where the charge was read, and they were not required to plead.

However, bail was granted in the sum of $500,000 each.

The matter was adjourned to October 24, 2023 and the case was transferred to the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.

Reports are that some $40 million was stolen during the robbery. Meanwhile, one of the robbery suspects was shot dead by police.

