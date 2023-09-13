Security guard beaten, tied up as bandits rob Reg. 6 RDC building

Police are investigating an alleged robbery with violence committed at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) building at Vryman’s Erven in New Amsterdam, Berbice, which occurred around 03:10hrs today.

Suresh Sooknanan, a 60-year-old security guard, told investigators that, at the time of the alleged incident, he was on duty at the a guard hut located on the eastern side of the compound. Three other security guards were on duty at other locations within the compound.

Sooknanan said about four unidentifiable men came into the compound from the eastern fence and dealt him one lash to his forehead with an object, causing him to receive injuries.

The men also tied his hands behind his back, duct-taped his mouth, and left him in the hut.

The guard said he eventually made his way to the front, where he informed his colleagues about what transpired, and they untied him and reported the matter.

Checks were made on the RDC building, and two windows to the Accounts Department on the southern side were seen open.

Entry was also seen to a door to the southern side of the building, where access was gained into the building and inside a room where an undisclosed amount of cash was kept.

The room had an access door with reinforced grill works internally, which was broken off, and the undisclosed amount of cash was reported missing.

Investigators spoke to the RDC Chairman and staff members, and useful information was received.

The security guard was escorted to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital to seek medical attention.

Several security cameras around the building will be viewed as investigations continue.

--- ---