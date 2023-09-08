Tint removed from 15 vehicles at Anna Regina

A traffic enforcement exercise was conducted yesterday in Regional Police Division Two by the Region’s Traffic Officer ASP Hassan, Sergeant Roberts, and others ranks in the vicinity of the Anna Regina Police Station.

Fifteen motor vehicles were stopped and found to be not in compliance with the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, Chapter 51:02, regarding tint on the vehicles, police said in a statement.

The drivers were all instructed to remove the tint, to which they complied.

Other Traffic Cases made are as follows:-