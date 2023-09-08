Police Force’s Academy receives institutional accreditation certification

The Guyana Police Force’s Academy has been recognised and accredited by the National Accreditation Council.

In a historic ‘handing over ceremony’ hosted at the Officers’ Training Centre earlier this morning , the Police Force’s Academy officially received the Institutional Accreditation Certification from the National Accreditation Council of Guyana – after gaining accreditation status on August 25, 2023.

The certificate was presented by Executive Director of the National Accreditation Council, Dr. Marcel Hutson, to Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’, Mr Calvin Brutus.

Force Training Officer Woman Superintendent Nicola Kendall delivered opening remarks at today’s momentous occasion, during which she highlighted the magnitude of this achievement for the Force.

“This event marks a pivotal moment in the journey of the modernisation process of the Guyana Police Force, a journey characterised by relentless dedication, unwavering commitment, and an unyielding pursuit of excellence in education. Today, we come together to celebrate the culmination of months of hard work, dedication, and the pursuit of academic excellence,” Ms Kendall told the gathering.

Woman Superintendent Kendall, who played an integral role in the journey to accreditation status, pointed out that “this journey towards accreditation which began during 2021 with the registration process and ended with achieving Institutional Accreditation in August 2023, has been a collaborative effort involving the visionary leadership, diligent administrative staff, the student population, and our invaluable network of partners. We have all played a part in achieving this milestone, and today, we celebrate the fruits of our collective endeavours.”

With the Institutional Accreditation, the Force’s Academy now meets the highest standards of quality law enforcement

education and provides a roadmap for ongoing improvement, ensuring that the Guyana Police Force continues on the path of rapid growth to meet the ever-changing security needs.

This landmark achievement demonstrates the commitment of the Administration led by the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Clifton Hicken and Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’, Mr Calvin Brutus, whose oversight and unwavering commitment to delivering quality education and the nurturing of future policemen and women with the collective dedication of fostering an environment of academic excellence, innovation, quality assurance, and continuous improvement, led to this moment.

The man who led from the front, making this possible – Deputy Commissioner Brutus, who also delivered remarks at the occasion, underscored what the accreditation status means for the Police Force. “This accreditation marks a significant milestone in our journey towards excellence in law enforcement education and training,” he posited.

Further providing context on what it took for this achievement to be realised, Mr Brutus noted that the process began on September 22, 2022, when the GPF received the Certificate of Registration, a crucial step in its pursuit of excellence.

This, he said, laid the foundation for the rigorous process that has led us to this momentous occasion.

Several important initiatives and commitments have guided the GPF’s journey towards accreditation.

One such initiative was

the implementation of the recommendations outlined in the Discipline Forces Commission Report of 2004.

Mr Brutus explained that these recommendations were “aimed at enhancing the professionalism and efficiency of our Police Force, and demonstrated our commitment to improving the standards and capabilities of our institution.”

He noted that in 2022, the Guyana Police Force’s revised Strategic Plan was unveiled, with a strategic pillar dedicated to ‘Developing Our People’.

“This strategic pillar serves as a cornerstone of our commitment to the continuous improvement and development of our officers and recruits. It emphasises the importance of investing in our human capital to ensure the highest levels of professionalism and competence within our ranks,” Mr Brutus stated.

The path to achieving institutional accreditation took a lot of work. According to Mr Brutus, it involved meticulous planning, dedication, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

He said this journey was done through a multifaceted approach:

1. Written Submissions: The GPF prepared comprehensive documentation that showcased its commitment to meeting accreditation standards. These submissions highlighted

the curriculum, faculty qualifications, facilities, and adherence to best practices in law enforcement education.

2. Upgrading the Entrance Examination: The GPF recognised the need to ensure that only the most qualified individuals join its ranks. As part of this effort, the Force revamped and enhanced its entrance examination to select candidates who demonstrate the highest potential for success in law enforcement.

3. Marking/Grading Scheme: To maintain transparency and fairness in the valuation process, the Force introduced a rigorous marking and grading scheme for all programmes offered at the Academy. This ensures that recruits are assessed

consistently and objectively.

4. Renaming the Institution: In alignment with the GPF’s commitment to modernisation and transformation, it decided to rename the institution from Felix Austin Police College to the Guyana Police Force Academy. This change reflects our vision of

becoming a recognised centre of excellence in law enforcement education.

5. Competent Instructors: The Force undertook a rigorous selection and training process to ensure that instructors possess the highest level of expertise and teaching skills. This investment has been instrumental in achieving the accreditation.

6. Infrastructure Enhancement: The Force recognised the importance of providing a safe and conducive learning environment. Significant infrastructural work has been

undertaken to upgrade the buildings and compound to meet safety and academic standards.

7. Forging Strategic Partnerships: Collaboration has been a key element of the GPF’s journey, partnering with established and reputable learning institutions such as the University of Guyana, Nations University, and Texila University.

Additionally, the GPF has received invaluable support from the US Embassy, the Indian High Commission, and the British High Commission.

“While we have achieved this remarkable milestone, our commitment to excellence does not waver. Work is ongoing to further enhance the facilities of the Academy, ensuring that they meet and exceed the highest standards. We have adopted a posture of continuous improvement, and our aim is to evolve into a renowned law enforcement learning institution on the international stage,” Mr Brutus posited.

“The achievement of Institutional Accreditation is not just a feather in our cap; it is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment of the Administration of the

Guyana Police Force and its members. It is a reflection of the tireless efforts of our instructors, the dedication of our recruits, and the support of our partners and stakeholders. We take immense pride in this achievement and the positive impact it will have on our nation’s security and the safety of our citizens,” Deputy Commissioner Brutus added.

Mr Brutus concluded by expressing sincere gratitude to the Government of Guyana for its unwavering support, both in terms of budgetary allocations and other necessary approvals. He noted that without this support, the GPF’s journey towards accreditation would not have been possible.

He also extended thanks to the National Accreditation Council of Guyana for its rigorous evaluation process, which has contributed to the enhancement of the GPF’s institution.

“Today is a day of celebration, but it is also a day of renewed commitment. As we move forward with our Institutional Accreditation, we pledge to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, ethics, and competence in law enforcement. We are committed to serving our nation with dedication, integrity, and a sense of duty that befits this esteemed accreditation,” Mr Brutus said.

“Thank you all for joining us in celebrating this historic achievement. Together, we will continue to make our nation safer and more secure for all its citizens,” he concluded.

