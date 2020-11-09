Timehri businessman fatally shoots intruder

A 42-year-old businessman of Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD) this morning shot and killed a man who allegedly broke into his home.

The incident occurred at around 2:30hrs. The dead man has only been identified as a 26-year-old of Alliance Road Squatting Area, Timehri.

The businessman, Baldeo Rampersaud was in bed with his wife when he heard a strange noise coming from his bedroom door.

Rampersaud made checks and saw the door knob shaking, as if someone was trying to get in.

The businessman then armed himself with his licence shotgun.

He then opened his bedroom door and saw a shadow running outside; he gave chase and saw a male going through his kitchen door.

Rampersaud eventually confronted the individual who tried to disarm him of his firearm which resulted in a scuffle and a shot was fired.

The suspect then ran into the dining area and kept gesturing, which resulted in the victim firing off another shot.

The suspect then ran behind a wall and hid in another room. The businessman said he heard a strange sound behind the wall and he eventually fired off a next shot which passed through the wooden wall, hitting the suspect.

According to the police, the suspect fell on the floor, trembling, and moments after he was motionless.

The body was taken Georgetown Public Hospital were he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.