Covent Garden man hospitalised after EBD accident

A 26-year-old man of Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara (EBD) is now hospitalised following an accident which occurred along the Prospect Public Road, EBD.

He has been identified as Mark Anthony Singh.

Singh was driving motorcar PCC 6296, proceeding south along the western drive lane on the eastern carriageway when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with the concrete median.

As a result of the collision, the driver received multiple injuries; he was removed from the motorcar in an unconscious condition and taken to Georgetown Public Hospital.

Singh was admitted as a patient of the Accident and Emergency Unit.

Investigations are ongoing