Shot Albouystown man awaiting surgery to remove bullets; suspect remains on the run

Thirty-year-old Devon Cromwell of Cooper Street, Albouystown, who was shot twice to the abdomen at Victoria Street Albouystown, Georgetown, remains a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and is expected to undergo a surgery soon.

According to his mother, Shannon Greaves, her son is now responding and is slowly recuperating but she noted that he is awaiting surgery to have the lodged bullets removed.

The woman added that she is disappointed at the manner in which the police are handling the investigation, noting that since the incident, no one has contacted her and more so, the suspect remains on the loose.

In a previous interview with Greaves, she had stated that she was at home on the day in question when she received news that her son was shot and injured. Upon arriving at the scene, she found her son lying in a pool of blood.

He was subsequently picked up and rushed to the GPHC, where he was admitted a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). On his way to the hospital, the injured youth reportedly told his mother who had shot him.

Greaves had further told this publication that her son and the shooter had an old grievance that dated back six to seven years.

She said that both her son’s father and the suspect’s father had brought them together and resolved the matter, but the suspect bore the malice to this date. The mother continues to plead for justice.