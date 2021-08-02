Ticket holders from Sunday’s rained out match can attend Tuesday’s game

The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has moved to compensate those fans who missed out on the cricket action on Sunday, due to a washed out game, will be able to attend tomorrow’s final match here.

The GCB, in a statement today, said fans who bought tickets for Sunday’s game and are now eligible to enter the final T20 match against Pakistan at the Guyana National Stadium at Providence, East Bank Demerara, with those tickets.

The missive read: “The Guyana Cricket Board wishes to inform the public that tickets purchased for the cricket match on Sunday, August 01, 2021, West Indies v Pakistan will be accepted for entry into the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, for the WI v Pakistan T20 match on Tuesday, August 03, 2021.”

The GCB said that these persons will be accommodated in the orange stand.

Fans are asked to note that cricket tickets and car passes will be sold at Guyana National Stadium, tomorrow, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, and at the GCB office on Regent Road, Bourda.”