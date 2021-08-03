Young mechanic gunned down in Sophia

A 21-year-old mechanic of Dennis Street, Campbelville, Georgetown was yesterday afternoon killed after he was shot four times.

Dead is Jaleel Leow.

The incident occurred at around 17:50hrs while the young man was hanging out with a group of people at ‘B’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

The suspects, known as Double Clip and Brainer, are not yet apprehended.

According to the Police, Leow was liming with female shopkeeper and several other mechanics by the shopkeeper’s house.

The group was then approached by the two suspects who arrived on bicycles.

One of the suspects, who was armed with two cutlasses, went up to shopkeeper and declared “problem you want”.

The woman responded in the negative and herself and party began to walk away into her yard.

But the other suspect then pulled out a handgun from his pants waist, walked up to the Leow who was walking into the yard, and discharged two rounds which struck him to his upper back.

Leow fell to the ground and the gunman discharged two more rounds which hit him to his upper chest.

Leow got up and ran to the back of the yard where he collapsed.

The shooter then fired another shot at another man from the group who was standing by the roadside. However, the bullet just grazed him to his right upper hand.

The shooter and his accomplice then mounted their bicycles and made good their escape.