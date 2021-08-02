1 COVID-19 death, 22 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health has announced that as of August 01, 2021, Guyana recorded an additional COVID-19 death along with 22 new cases of the deadly virus.

This takes the death toll to 547 and the total number of confirmed cases to 22,619.

The latest fatality is one 30-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who died while receiving care at a medical facility.

Based on the Ministry’s daily dashboard, 12 persons are housed in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 90 institutional isolation, and 2 in institutional quarantine. Of the total confirmed cases, 21, 221 persons have recovered.

The Ministry reports that 11,016 males contracted the virus to date while 11,603 females tested positive as well.

A total of 227,672 COVID-19 tests have been administered to date.

All Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 EMERGENCY MEASURES (NO.19), which are in effect until August 31, 2021. This order emphasises:

the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home;

the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others;

and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, kindly contact the COVID-19 Hotline 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 IMMEDIATELY or visit us at www.health.gov.gy.