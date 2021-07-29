Thieves steal chicken, sausage from Nappi hot meals building

Thieves have broken into the Nappi Primary School, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) hot meals program building and escaped with a number of items including groceries.

Reports are that the building was broken into sometime between Thursday and Friday last.

Among the items that were stolen are two whole chickens valued $2880; one pack sausage valued $1400; one knife valued $400; one cutlass valued $2000; one bottle cooking oil valued $480; one jar nut butter valued $660 and one two litres of squeeze lime juice valued $4000.

Police have since said that enquiries disclosed that between July 22 and 23, a workshop was held at building with the villagers.

As a result, meals were prepared for the participants by the organisers who secured the building at the end of the day’s proceedings.

However, on July 23, at about 06:00h, one of the organisers returned to the building to prepare breakfast for the participants where she discovered two boards from the northern door were pried open and braced to the door.

An alarm was raised and checks were for the articles which were in the freezer and kitchen but they were missing. As such the Police were called.

Investigators have since arrested a 20-year-old and 16-year-old and are looking for another person as their probe continues.