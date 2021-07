A 57-year-old man was on Wednesday charged for exposing his genitals in public.

Clyve Lewis was charged with exposing genitals contrary to Section 28 (2) (b) of the Sexual Offences Act, Chapter 08:03.

He appeared virtually before Magistrate Wanda Fortune at the Linden Magistrate Court to answer to the charge.

He was not required to plead and has been placed on $200,000 bail.

The matter was adjourned to August 18, 2021.