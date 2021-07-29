Over 2000 locals, migrants to benefit from massive medical outreach in Region 1

Over 2000 locals and migrants within Region One (Barima-Waini) are to benefit from a comprehensive medical outreach next week, organised by the Central Islamic Organisation of Guyana with backing from several key agencies.

Partnering entities include the Office of the First Lady, the United States Embassy, Guyana Medical Relief, the International Organization for Migration and the National AIDS Programme Secretariat (NAPS). The outreach will run from August 2 to 6.

During the launch on Wednesday at the Bookland Gardens, Thomas Lands, Georgetown, Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony said the exercise would provide a range of health services to the people of Port Kaituma and Mabaruma.

“The types of expertise that you are taking there, I think it’s very important for those communities. So, from the perspective of the Ministry of Health, we welcome such collaboration and we want to work with many more partners because there are so many things to be done.”

Dr. Anthony also encouraged members of the team to assist with the country’s current COVID-19 vaccination programme.

“With proper education and providing information to people, answering their queries and so forth, we can dispel a lot of the myths that are circulating. So, I would really urge the team that is going up there to spend some time in assisting us to dispel some of the myths that is circulating because it’s not only in Region One, it’s all over the place, and I think the team would have the necessary expertise to assist us in doing this.”

The team will comprise both US and local medical personnel and volunteers.

United States Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch, said nine medical personnel from the Surgical and Medical Support group, a US-based non-governmental organisation, would be participating in the outreach. The team will also include eight personnel from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Speaking on the issue of migrants, IOM’s Chief of Mission, Robert Natiello highlighted that these vulnerable groups are in need of such care as he lauded Government’s support in accepting refugees.

“IOM believe that there is not one organization or one entity that really manages migration. We really have to work together to address migration issues, because migration is another cross-cutting issue. It cuts across a number of sectoral demographic – economic, political, social…I think it’s really important to recognize the efforts that Guyana has made to host migrants and to the needs of migrants. The government of Guyana has really provided a welcoming space,” Natiello verbalised.