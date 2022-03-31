Teen serious following WCD 4-vehicle collision

A student attached to the West Demerara Secondary School is now in serious condition following a four-vehicle collision along the Vreed-en-Hoop Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) on Wednesday evening.

Injured is 15-year-old Vidya Ishmail of Pouderoyen WBD.

Police stated that on the day in question at about 22:00h, motorcar, PTT 8247 driven by a drunken driver reportedly made a U-Turn and ended up in the path of a taxi thus causing a collision.

As a result, the taxi then crashed into two other cars, PYY 131, which was proceeding along the roadway, and PLL 797 which was reportedly stationed on the parapet of the said road.

As a result of the collision, the occupants and driver of the taxi sustained injuries. They were taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) by ambulance where they were treated and sent away. But the teenager was admitted in a serious condition.

Nevertheless, breathalyzer tests were administered on all the drivers which proved that the driver who initiated the accident was above the legal limit of alcohol consumption. He was arrested and is assisting with investigations.