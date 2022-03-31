Businessman Nazar “Shell” Mohamed gives back to alma mater

Proprietor of Mohamed’s Enterprise, Nazar “Shell” Mohamed, continues his humanitarian work, this time he has refurbished the information technology lab at his former secondary school, Johanna Cecelia on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The facility, which was refurbished at a tune of $4 million, was officially handed over to the headteacher in the presence of regional education officials and students. This facility now boasts eight 17-inch desktop computers, two laptops, printers, and the overall refurbishing of the room.

He stated that teachers must be commended for instilling the necessary knowledge, strengthening their beliefs, and laying the foundation.The businessman, who is no stranger to the community, has been extremely happy to assist the children of the school, who ultimately would be the beneficiaries. In fact, during his speech, he said the combined efforts of community leaders, parents, teachers and past students made the school what it is today.

“Children come and go, but this school is a lasting presence. In my own case, I feel as though I am here forever. Starting as a young boy almost 50 years ago, I can recall my friends and I roaming these halls, sitting in these class rooms, receiving punishment and learning discipline as well as important life lessons that are engraved in my mind eternally. I remember well the excitement, thrill, anxiety and fear. I remember a time of strict discipline, when children sat with their arms folded, listening to the gems of wisdom pouring forth. Often, large families dressed in hand-me-downs, barefoot, spoke only when they were addressed. Not that long ago, I’ve lived through tomfoolery and vibrancy, and most importantly, fulfilling my academic goals”, the businessman reflected.

“The strongest leaders can take responsibility for supporting and developing more schools, and allowing schools to focus on what truly matters – teaching, learning, and a curriculum that is based on success. We have seen, throughout the pandemic, how schools have struggled to proceed with the education of children. The style of teaching we once experienced is long gone, and I worry for the future generation”, Mohamed added.

He recalled that students of his time were serious about the future. “We made sure to work through blood, sweat and tears, while having fun and making fond memories. We switched the tassels on our caps and became alumni, bound together by that special experience that is Johanna Cecelia, and a part of this school’s living memory.”

Further, he stated, offering a helping hand does not mean that it should be repaid financially, but rather by working hard. In this light, he charged those students present to concentrate on their studies.

“Always do your homework, maintain and care for these new computers and necessary equipment, and most importantly, respect your teachers. We expect you to attend school and work hard towards your future. While doing so, you must remember that, after your departure, there will be a new batch of pupils who expect functioning equipment and tools to proceed with their education just as you did.”

He quoted Mahatma Gandhi’s “The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world’s problems.”

The businessman thanked the Government of Guyana, the Education Ministry, Regional officials, and the headteacher of the Johana Cecelia Secondary for giving him the opportunity to make the donation. In addition, he thanked Rafeek Riaz Khan of RIAZ COMPUTERS for installing the systems.

Mohamed was born on March 27, 1953 in Johanna Cecelia, Essequibo Coast. He completed his primary and secondary education there, after which he studied privately and was successful at the Cambridge ‘O’ Level and ‘A’ Level examinations.

He started his career as a sawmill worker, and then joined the Public Service, where he worked for ten years.

Mohamed then rose to the level of Personnel Officer before resigning and venturing into Private Sector employment. There he spent two years. Since that time, he spent forty years as a Private Entrepreneur.

Today, the philanthropist is now the managing director of five companies. He has assisted many to become lawyers, doctors and many other professionals in Guyana and further afield. The father of three also has six grandchildren.