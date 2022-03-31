CANU, Police unearths over $12.5M in cocaine, ganja during raids

Police ranks on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), and ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), have unearthed a quantity of marijuana and cocaine at separate houses on Monday and Tuesday.

The first incident occurred on Monday when cops unearthed a quantity of marijuana during a search at a house in Haslington, ECD while the occupants were away.

Inews understands that the cops had received reports that a man had threatened his 24-year-old sister-in-law, and ranks of the Anti-Crime Patrol in the Division went to the suspect’s residence at Haslington North ECD at about 23:00hrs on Monday.

On arrival, the ranks began to smell a strong scent of cannabis. A search was conducted, and on the verandah, in a blue metal barrel, six transparent Ziplock bags containing a number of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis were found.

The find was taken to the Cove and John Police Station, where it was weighed and amounted to 1,280 grams.

Checks are being made for the suspect, who is also the person against whom the threatening behaviour report was lodged.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, CANU officers acting on information conducted an operation at Lot 295 Shantiniketan Street, Prashad Nagar Georgetown, where they discovered ten parcels of cocaine and a quantity of multi-coloured pills suspected to be ecstasy.

Lena Narine, aka ‘Aunty Lena’, 62; James Herbert, aka Uncle James, 60; Kay Jennifer Butcher, 71; Jamal Narine, aka ‘Tunks’, 27; and Gregory Faria, 47, a Surinamese national, were arrested and escorted to CANU Headquarters.

The cocaine weighed 11.4kgs, which has a street value of approximately $12.5M, while the ecstasy weighed 266 grams, which has a street value of approximately $400,000. Investigations are ongoing.