Teen nabbed with over 3 pounds of ganja in Albouystown

A 15-year-old student attached to a Secondary school in Georgetown was on Sunday taken into custody after he was found to be in possession of more than three pounds of cannabis.

Based on reports received, the young man was observed by police ranks in Albouystown, Georgetown acting in a suspicious matter.

The policemen who were on patrol reportedly went in pursuit of the young man who ran into a house as they approached him. He was eventually nabbed and during a search in the green haversack he was carrying, three transparent plastic bags were unearthed with the illegal plant.

He was taken to the Ruimveldt Police Station where the illegal plant was weighed and amounted to 1,445 grams. An investigation in underway.