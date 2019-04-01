RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
Joe Biden denies Lucy Flores’s misconduct allegations
(BBC) Former Vice-President Joe Biden has denied allegations of misconduct ahead of his widely-expected announcement of a presidential run. Lucy Flores, a former Nevada Assembly...
Operations at Matthew’s Ridge Hospital temporarily shut down
-medical staff working from community centre, building to be fumigated Operations at the Matthew’s Ridge Hospital, Region One (Barima/Waini), have been temporarily ceased with its...
Virat Kohli credits ‘a lot of depth’ in squad as India retain Test Championship...
India have ended as the top-ranked Test team for the third year running. With 116 points, they were eight clear of second-placed New Zealand...
Speaker should not permit dual citizens in National Assembly – Ram
…MPs should resign or renounce out of “political morality”– WPA executive Despite recent court rulings that persons holding dual citizenship status should not be parliamentarians,...
Woman wanted for 2009 murder
The Police have issued a wanted bulletin for Milaimi Alli for questioning in relation to the murder of Ramzan Ali which was committed between...
Elderly woman murdered, set alight
The burnt body of an elderly woman was last evening discovered in the backyard of her Hope Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB) home suspected...
CJIA employee dies in Soesdyke smash-up
An employee attached to the Civil Aviation Department (CAD) of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport was on Sunday evening killed following an accident on...
High alcohol use by teens in Region 2 worrying – Commander
Too many youths are involved in alcohol consumption and it seems to be an issue which continues to go undeterred in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam)...
Teen nabbed with over 3 pounds of ganja in Albouystown
A 15-year-old student attached to a Secondary school in Georgetown was on Sunday taken into custody after he was found to be in possession...
Exhibitors display products at Uncapped Marketplace
Uncapped Marketplace is presently being hosted at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence East Bank Demerara where a number of local exhibitors are using the...