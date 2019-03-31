Exhibitors display products at Uncapped Marketplace

Uncapped Marketplace is presently being hosted at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence East Bank Demerara where a number of local exhibitors are using the opportunity to showcase and sell their products.

The private sector-led initiative is organized by the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) with the aim of providing networking and marketing for local businesses.

The event is being sponsored by Sterling Products Limited, GMSA, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), Ministry of Business, Banks DIH, ExxonMobil Guyana, NAMILCO, Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited, John Fernandes Limited; Brand partners include Sagacity Inc. and Star Party Rentals. Admission to the event is absolutely free and will conclude at 20:00h.

Scenes of Uncapped Marketplace