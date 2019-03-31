BCB/Shimron Hetmyer Intermediate 40 overs: Albion stroll into final after 127-run win over Tucber Park

– Ritesh Umrao hit 94

Home team Albion humbled Tucber Park in a 127-run defeat in the Berbice Cricket Board’s (BCB’s) Shimron Hetmyer Intermediate 40-Over tournament played on Saturday last at the Albion Sports Complex.

Batting first, Albion scored 240 all out, with former Guyana youth wicket-keeper batsman Ritesh Umrao smashing a brilliant 94 to take the game away from the Tucber Park team. Umrao, the brother of current Windies selectee Kelvin Umrao, was out caught on 94 off the bowling of the lively Leon Swamy after he had stroked seven fours and displayed good running between the wickets.

He received support from his Albion teammate Sharaz Ramcharan, who stroked a classy 56 in the complete batting effort.

Albion had earlier lost their big guns when Adrian Sukwah (00) was trapped in front by Gevon Schultz, while David Latcha went for 34, being out caught from the bowling of off-spinner Kwesi Mickle.

Bowling for the Tucber Park team, Guyana youth player Gevon Schultz with his right arm medium had 3-41, while Leon Swamy had 2-58 and Kwesi Mickle had one wicket.

In reply, Tucber Park got off on the wrong foot, losing promoted opening batsman Gevon Schultz for 01. Tucber Park’s finest youth batsman, Garfield Benjamin, joined forces with Malcolm Mickle, and the pair added 70 runs to the score.

After that partnership was broken, the floodgates were open for the Albion bowlers to take wickets. Garfield Benjamin scored a composed 33 batting at number three, while Malcolm Mickle regained his form with a top-score of 35 as Tucber Park crumbled to 113 all out, losing eight wickets for 42 runs.

Bowling for Albion, off-spinner David Latcha destroyed the boys from Tucber Park with a haul of 4-32. (Brandon Corlette)