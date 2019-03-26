Teen miner remanded on murder charge

A teen miner was Tuesday remanded to prison for the murder of his friend, Herbert Willie on March 24, 2019.

Emmanuel McCloud, 19, was not required to plea to the capital offence when he appeared before the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

Police are contending that on the day in question, at around 02:20h, ranks from the Bartica Station received information and went to Mahdia, Region Eight in the vicinity of Mahdia Primary School where they saw Willie with multiple stab wounds, bleeding profusely.

He was picked up and transported to the hospital where he was admitted as a patient. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Reports are that the accused, under caution, admitted to committing the offence.

The teenager is expected to make his next court appearance at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court on April 16, 2019.