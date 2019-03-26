Linden house destroyed by fire; 8 homeless 

A fire of unknown origin today destroyed a house at Amelia’s Ward, Mackenzie in Linden, Region Ten, leaving eight persons homeless.

The house reportedly went up in flames around 10:00hrs; none of the occupants were at home at the time of the incident.

Speaking with Inews, one of the occupants noted that he was at work and learnt of the fire after receiving a telephone call. The family were unable to save anything from the house since by the time they arrived, the building was already engulfed in flames.

When this news entity arrived on the scene, firemen attached to the Linden Fire Station were present and had the blaze under control.

“We just see the fire so the only thing we could of do was just wait for the fire service to come. We couldn’t get out any stuff because the fire was already covering the house”, one of the neighbours recalled.

Reports are that the Fire Service responded approximately half an hour after neighbours observed the house engulfed in flames.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.