Miner charged for murder of cousin

A miner who allegedly murdered his cousin during an argument was on Tuesday remanded to prison when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

David Smith, 31, of Black Water Island, Mazaruni, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge stated that on March 22 at Black Water landing he murdered his cousin David Boyer on March 22, 2019 at Cuyuni Landing.

The prosecution’s case is contending that an argument ensued between duo after which Smith armed himself with an arrow and dealt his cousin several stabs.

According to police reports, the teen miner of Batavia, Cuyuni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was killed at about 22:00h on Friday last.

Reports are that Boyer and other miners were in their hammocks when the alleged perpetrator entered the mining camp. He appeared intoxicated and commenced cutting down the hammocks that the miners (including Boyer) had tied.

According to the police, Boyer tried to persuade his relative to desist from doing so, and it was during this intervention that the suspect picked up an arrow and fatally stabbed the teenager in the abdomen.

Boyer died as a result of the injuries that he sustained.

When the matter was called on Tuesday, Chief Magistrate remanded the miner to prison.

The case will continue on April 10 at the Bartica Magistrate’s Courts.