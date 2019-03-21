Teen killed after mining pit caves in

A teenager was on Monday afternoon killed after the mining pit in which he was working caved in at Oko Baramally Sand Hill Backdam, Linden Region 10.

The dead man was identified as Emanuel Narine of La Granger Village, West Bank Demerara. He was reportedly working along with others in a mining put at Oko Baramally Sand Hill Backdam when the pit caved in, completely covering him.

According to the police, the teenager might have suffered a broken and later succumbed to his injuries.

Emanuel’s brother, Orwin Narine would have informed the relevant authorities some three hours later after the mining pit caved in. Police are presently investigating the circumstances leading to the teen’s death.