Body of man found among derelict vehicles at Grove EBD

The body of man was on Wednesday evening found among derelict vehicles in an open plot of land at Grove, East Bank Demerara. The dead man has been only identified as “Ramesh” of Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Based on information received, someone had set fire to the old car parts and it was after the fire was extinguished, the man’s body was discovered.

Residents claimed that the man would usually be seen around the village and was a known alcoholic.

It is believed that the man might have been under the influence of alcohol and would have gone among the metal to take a nap.

It is believed that he might have died as a result of smoke inhalation.

His body was taken to the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem. An investigation has been launched into the incident.