President Granger to announce elections date soon

President David Granger has written Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to inform him that he will be announcing a date for General and Regional Elections soon.

In a letter dated March 20, 2019, Minister of State Joseph Harmon related that “…the President intends to shortly name a date for General and Regional elections in Guyana within the framework provided by the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission”.

GECOM recently made a decision to delay elections by some eight months, ignoring the constitutional requirement to have it within three months of the passage of a no-confidence motion.

See letter below: