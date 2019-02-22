Taxi driver slapped with fraudulent conversion charge

A Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) man found himself before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Thursday slapped with a fraudulent conversion charge.

Rabindranauth Doodnauth, 27, stood before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and denied that on January 8, 2019, at Seaforth Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, with intent to defraud, he obtained the sum of $6000 from Samuel Lloyd, in order to purchase one Ambassador taxi logo, knowing same to be false.

It was also alleged that Doodnauth, on the same day at the said location, being solely entrusted by Samuel Lloyd with one Toyota Fielder Wagon HC 5946 valued $2 million, in order that he may work same, fraudulently converted same to his own use and benefit.

The prosecution is contending that the Virtual Complainant hired the defendant as a taxi driver and he was instructed to drive the motor vehicle and return proceeds weekly to Lloyd.

However, after being unable to contact the defendant for a lengthy period, Lloyd made a report to the Police which prompted Doodnauth’s arrest.

After being arrested, Police Prosecutor Stephen Teleford told the court that Doodnauth confessed to pawning the motor vehicle.

Doodnauth was released on $200,000 bail. The case will continue on March 8.