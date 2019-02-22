‘Well done’ …Lennox Allen gets hero’s welcome after becoming Guyana’s 5th World Boxing Champion

Guyanese Lennox Allen, who made history over the weekend by becoming Guyana’s fifth World Boxing Champion, was on February 21 given a hero’s welcome into Guyana and the capital city.

A motorcade from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Timehri to City Hall in Georgetown is truly a welcome fit for a king, and that was the reception bestowed on recently crowned World Boxing Champion Lennox Allen.

Allen, who defeated American Derrick “Take it to the Bank” Webster in a welterweight match last weekend, was showered with praise by top ranked boxing officials on Thursday afternoon. The first of those was Peter Abdool, who explained that Allen has now joined a short list of Guyanese boxing champions.

“We’ve had seven world champions, and when you consider the whole population size, that is an amazing thing. At one point, when ‘Six Head’ and ‘Big Truck’ were here, we were carrying the most amount of champions per capita in the world. For a small nation, that is absolutely fantastic,” Abdool said.

A beaming Ubraj Narine, Mayor of Georgetown, showered the boxing champion with praise, declaring that the entire country is proud of his achievement.

Very humble in his stature, Lennox Allen urged Guyanese to look out for him, as he plans to pursue more accolades.

“I appreciate everybody who came out today; and trust me: look forward for the next couple of months, it’s gonna get better, and hopefully I bring home the WBA, IBF and the WBC (titles),” Allen declared.

Allen’s encounter did not go without its fair share of hiccups, as detailed by former Linden Mayor Carwyn Holland. He shared that Allen was made aware that he was expected to appear in the ring just minutes before the event. But the Guyanese hailing from West Ruimveldt kept calm, and was further motivated by a solidarity message from President David Granger.

Allen was presented with a token on behalf of the City of Georgetown.