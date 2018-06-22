Taxi driver shot by businessman during confrontation

A 50-year-old taxi driver was on Friday morning shot and injured following an altercation between him and an acquaintance in the vicinity of Regent Street, between Albert and Light Streets, Georgetown.

The injured man has been identified as Chezley Tyndall of Herstelling, East Bank Demerara.

Based on police information, the shooting incident occurred between 09:00hrs and 09:30hrs today.

INews was told that Tyndall rented an apartment from a businessman- identified as John Ramanand of Thomas Street, Kitty, Georgetown- and paid a security deposit of $60,000.

However, the taxi driver reportedly moved out of the apartment shortly after.

This online publication was told that at the time and location mentioned, the duo crossed each other’s paths and Tyndall allegedly approached the businessman holding a white bottle containing a flammable substance suspected to be gasoline.

The taxi driver allegedly hurled expletives at Ramanand, threatening to kill him, before dousing him in the substance.

Upon realizing that his irate attacker had pulled out a lighter, the businessman- who is said to be a licenced firearm holder- reportedly whipped out his gun and discharged several rounds at Tyndall, hitting him to the left leg and left hand.

Police, who were nearby, reportedly intervened and escorted the injured taxi driver to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he is presently being treated.

Ramanand is currently in police custody assisting with investigations. (Ramona Luthi)