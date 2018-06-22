Ex-cop, partner found guilty of robbing miner of 3 gold chains

Six months after robbing a miner at gunpoint of three gold chains valued $600,000, a North Ruimveldt resident was on Friday found guilty for the crime and sentenced to five years in prison.

Timothy Waldron, 29, unemployed of Unity Place, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown was also fined $100,000.

The verdict was passed down by Magistrate Clive Nurse attached to the Linden Magistrate’s Court.

On December 31, 2017, a 31-year-old Miner, Trava Campbell of Dacoma Circle, McKenzie, Linden was standing in the vicinity of the Market Area Republic Avenue, McKenzie, Linden among his friends when three men reportedly approached him- all brandishing guns.

One of the men allegedly told the victim “you owe me from the Bush” and proceeded to pull his gold chains off of his neck.

An accomplice reportedly dealt Campbell a gun butt to his head, before they all calmly walked away from the scene, still pointing their guns in his direction.

The bandits then entered a waiting silver grey Toyota Allion bearing licence plates HC5801, and made good their escape east on Pine Street, McKenzie, Linden.

Following intense investigations, on January 13, 2018, two separate identification parades were set up at the Brickdam Police Station.

As a result, two of the three men, Waldron- being one- and another man and an ex- police officer Shawn Archibald, 38, of Unity Place, North Ruimvedlt, Georgetown, were identified as the perpetrators.

As such, the duo were arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, and they both plead not guilty to the charge. They were then remanded to prison.

However, on May 10, 2018, upon making their first appearance before Magistrate Clive Nurse, and before CCTV footage was presented to the court as evidence, Archibald changed his plea to guilty.

As a result, he was sentenced to four years in prison and fined $75,000. (Ramona Luthi)