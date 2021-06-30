Taxi driver found dead at Ogle 

A 53-year-old taxi driver was this morning found dead at Block 1 Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

He has been identified as Kenrick Trim of Belfield Housing Scheme, ECD.

Police said the body was found at around 09:00hrs at the end of Cul-de-Sac Street.

“The body appears to have been dumped from a silver gray Toyota Premio car HC 5311, which was parked a short distance away,” the statement noted.

It is suspected that the taxi driver was killed during the execution of a robbery. The man was wearing a gold chain and ring when he left his home this morning but upon the discovery of the body, the pieces of jewellery were missing.

Investigations are ongoing.