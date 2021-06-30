Man feared drowned after jumping into Essequibo River

Mesesh Persaud called “Ajai”, 40, of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is feared drowned after he plunged into the Essequibo River on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at around 10:30hrs at River View in the presence of his friend.

Police said the victim and his friend were consuming alcohol when Persaud complained of feeling hot. As such, he jumped into the Essequibo River to take a swim but he did not resurface.

After a period of time, an alarm was raised and checks were made for the man. His body is yet to be recovered.

A report was made at the Bartica Police Station. Investigations are ongoing.