Guyana has recorded 96 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 20,055.

Of this amount, more than 1500 cases are active. According to data released from the Ministry of Health, there are 12 persons in the ICU, 94 in institutional isolation, 1140 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.

The recoveries stand at 18040 while the death toll climbed to 469.

The latest fatality is a 52-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).