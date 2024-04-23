Taxi driver busted with 22kg of ganja

A 53-year-old taxi driver was taken into custody following the interception of 22 kilograms of cannabis in his motorcar on Sunday last at High Street, Georgetown.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) stated that on the day in question, its ranks conducted an operation along High Street when they intercepted a motorcar that was at the time being driven by Eusi Willson of Edinburg, East Bank Berbice (EBB).

The officers, upon observing Wilson acting suspiciously, searched the car during which several bulky parcels containing cannabis were found.

The car along with the cannabis was taken to the CANU headquarters where the ganja was weighed and amounted to 22 kilograms.

The man remains in custody pending charges.

